Grimes amassed 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 137-115 win over the Rockets.

The second-year guard came within one thin dime of recording his first career double-double. Grimes has scored in double digits in three straight games thanks to an incredible eruption from beyond the arc, as he's gone 15-for-29 on three-point attempts. That just builds on the growth in his shooting he's displayed since the All-Star break -- over the last 16 games, Grimes has averaged 2.5 threes a game while shooting 44.4 percent from long range.