Grimes ended Friday's 111-101 loss to the Warriors with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) over two minutes.

Despite coming into the season with an element of hype, Grimes continues to disappoint. Seen as a key piece for the Knicks, he was even floated as the reason they did not enter the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes during the preseason. To look at his role now, many could be forgiven for wondering what management was thinking. He has played a grand total of 23 minutes over the past eight games and can obviously be ignored in the majority of leagues.