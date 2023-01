Grimes closed with 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 108-88 victory over Houston.

Grimes shot well from beyond the arc, where he scored nine of his 19 points on the night. He also recorded a pair of steals for his second straight contest. Grimes averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 14 games during the month of December.