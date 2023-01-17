Grimes contributed 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 123-121 overtime loss to Toronto.

Grimes fared well with limited shot attempts, and he managed to score in double figures for the third time in four games. He also turned in a solid effort on the defensive end by securing a steal and a block.