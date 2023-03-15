Grimes logged four points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one block and one steal across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 win over the Trail Blazers.
Though he continues to hold down a starting role, Grimes has been struggling to put up fantasy-friendly numbers and is starting to see his minutes dwindle at the expense of trade-deadline pickup Josh Hart. He's reached the 30-minute mark just once in his last 14 games, averaging 7.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.5 assists over that stretch while shooting 42.5 percent from the field.
