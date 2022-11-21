Grimes accumulated 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one block across 32 minutes during Sunday's 116-95 loss to the Suns.

With Cam Reddish (groin) out, Grimes received the start and put in his best game of the year. The 22-year-old had combined for 13 points, three rebounds and two assists in 42 minutes in six appearances all year and nearly surpassed all those totals Sunday. He averaged 17.1 minutes in 46 games last year for the Knicks but has exceeded eight minutes just two times so far.