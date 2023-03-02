Grimes racked up 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 142-118 victory over Brooklyn.

Grimes was efficient from the field and posted a solid scoring line, but he didn't contribute much in other categories. Grimes has gone seven straight starts without clearing the 30-minute mark, and his numbers have declined in that span, as he's averaging just 8.0 points per game.