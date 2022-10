Grimes (foot) isn't sporting a walking boot Saturday and is working out, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Grimes was spotted in a walking boot earlier in the week and has reportedly been dealing with a sore left foot. Fortunately, the issue was deemed day-to-day, and Grimes appears to be progressing in his recovery. The Knicks open preseason play Tuesday against the Pistons, giving Grimes his first chance to join game action in 2022-23.