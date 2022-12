Grimes finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 119-112 loss to the 76ers.

Grimes scored in double figures for the second time in three games, and he also turned in his best passing performance since Nov. 20 against Phoenix. The Houston product is averaging 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists through 11 contests in December.