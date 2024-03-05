Davis (Achilles) will play Monday against Oklahoma City, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis will suit up for a 13th consecutive contest Monday, being joined by LeBron James (ankle) and Cam Reddish (ankle) in being cleared for action. Davis has torched the Thunder across three appearances this season, averaging 28.0 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.7 assist while fueling a 2-1 record for the Lakers.