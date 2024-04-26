Davis (back) is available for Game 3 against the Nuggets on Thursday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

As has been the trend throughout the regular season and the playoffs, Davis appears in the injury report but then is listed as available closer to tipoff. Davis has averaged 32.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 blocks per game in the first two games of the series against the Nuggets.