Jones and the Lakers agreed Thursday to a two-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The second year is a player option.

Jones has proven to be a solid backup center. He's coming off a career year with the Kings, where he averaged 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.2 minutes. His role for next season will partially depend on whether or not Dwight Howard returns.