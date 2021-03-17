Jones had eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, a steal and a block in Tuesday night's win over Minnesota.

Jones has started the last four games with Marc Gasol (COVID-19 protocols) on the shelf, and while that run could come to an end as soon as Thursday night against Charlotte, Jones has acquitted himself fairly well. The 10-day signee has helped the Lakers to three straight wins out of the All-Star break, averaging a modest-yet-efficient 7.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game, while hitting eight of his nine field goal attempts.