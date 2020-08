Green had 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3PT, 1-3 FT) and four rebounds in Monday's Game 4 win over the Blazers.

After a rough start to the postseason, Green had his best game of the series, hitting a trio of threes and finishing as a plus-29 in 25 minutes. Green's reputation as a streaky playoff shooter is well-known, but he also adds value as one of the Lakers' best perimeter defenders.