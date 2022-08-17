James agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million max contract extension with the Lakers on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

James' extension will keep him in Los Angeles through at least the 2024-25 campaign with a massive pay increase, taking him through his age-39 campaign. He's coming off his best scoring campaign since his second year in the league, notching 30.3 points, 8.2 boards and 6.2 assists per game and hasn't shown many signs of slowing down at this point. He also finished the year with a career-best 2.9 three-point makes per contest, which bodes well for his fantasy value entering the 2022-23 season.