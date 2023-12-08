James (calf) has been upgraded to available to face the Pelicans on Thursday, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James has been added to the Lakers' injury report in nearly every game, but that doesn't matter much, as he's missed just one game all season. Given what's at stake in this matchup against New Orleans, it's unsurprising to see James being listed available and ready to go, as he shouldn't have any limitations. He's averaging 22.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game over his last five outings.