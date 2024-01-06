James recorded 32 points (11-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and five steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 127-113 loss to Memphis.

James was visibly frustrated in his post-game press conference, which is completely justified when you consider his elite contribution relative to the team's results. The Lakers have won 3 of 13 games since winning the In-Season Tournament, and although James has averaged 25.0 points, 9.0 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals over that span, the massive totals have failed to notch wins.