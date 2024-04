James (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

For the most part, James continues to play through a lingering left ankle issue, but he may sit out Sunday's contest because it's the second half of a back-to-back set. On Saturday, he posted 24 points and 12 assists in 36 minutes during a blowout win over Cleveland. If James is sidelined, Rui Hachimura and Spencer Dinwiddie would be candidates for increased usage.