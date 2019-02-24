Lakers' LeBron James: Does it all in loss

James totaled 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 12 assists, seven rebounds, four steals and a block over 39 minutes in the Lakers' loss to the Pelicans on Saturday.

James stuffed the stat sheet once again as he tries to will his team to much-needed victories down the season's home stretch. Including Saturday's loss, James has averaged a triple-double in his last five games and can put up those kind of numbers on a regular basis.