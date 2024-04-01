James notched 40 points (13-17 FG, 9-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 37 minutes in Sunday's 116-104 win over Brooklyn.

James entered Sunday's contest questionable with an ankle issue but took the court and ended up leading all players in the game in scoring while setting a new season high -- and tying his career high -- in threes made in a winning effort. James, who also added a handful of assists and finished three rebounds shy of the double-digit mark, tied a season high in scoring while notching his third game of the year with 40 points. James has recorded two of those 40-point outings over his last seven outings.