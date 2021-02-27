James recorded 28 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocks Friday in a 102-93 win versus Portland.

It was James' first game since January 2018 in which he recorded more than three steals and two blocks during a single matchup. Those somehow upstaged the fact that James logged another double-double, his 15th across 34 games this season. James may no longer be a major defensive threat but supplies glimpses and makes up for it with elite statistical production even after more than 16 seasons in professional basketball.