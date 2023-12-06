James (calf) is available for Tuesday's In-Season Tournament Quarterfinal game against the Suns, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
James has been upgraded from questionable to available for the 11th straight game Tuesday despite dealing with a lingering calf issue. The superstar forward has played at least 30 minutes in eight of his last 10 appearances.
