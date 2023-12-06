James had 31 points (12-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and five steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 win over the Suns.

James impacted the game in every way for Los Angeles, leading the team in scoring, assists and steals while finishing two rebounds short of a triple-double in a winning effort. James recorded a season-high in steals and has posted a double-double in six games this year. James has now handed out 10 or more assists in two contests this season.