James (ankle) is out Tuesday versus Milwaukee, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James being sidelined for Tuesday's game is the expected outcome after he was initially listed with a doubtful designation. His next opportunity to take the court comes as the Lakers close the back-to-back set Wednesday versus Memphis. Rui Hachimura is averaging 16.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in nine prior contests when James has been inactive this season.