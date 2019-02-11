Lakers' LeBron James: One assist shy of triple-double
James managed 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, and nine assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 143-120 loss to the 76ers.
James was listed as probable with the possibility of sitting this one out for load management purposes. However, he ultimately gave it a go and produced a well-rounded stat line (even if he didn't score as much as usual). Those in daily leagues will want to keep an eye on his status since the 34-year-old forward receives a night off for rest now and then, but the Lakers are also embroiled in a tight race for the playoffs heading into the final third of the campaign. As a result, James should be expected to deliver plenty of counting stats as he tries to will his team to the postseason.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...