Lakers' LeBron James: One assist shy of triple-double

James managed 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, and nine assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 143-120 loss to the 76ers.

James was listed as probable with the possibility of sitting this one out for load management purposes. However, he ultimately gave it a go and produced a well-rounded stat line (even if he didn't score as much as usual). Those in daily leagues will want to keep an eye on his status since the 34-year-old forward receives a night off for rest now and then, but the Lakers are also embroiled in a tight race for the playoffs heading into the final third of the campaign. As a result, James should be expected to deliver plenty of counting stats as he tries to will his team to the postseason.