James had 31 points (14-29 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 assists, nine rebounds and a steal in Monday's overtime loss to the Wizards.

The Lakers continue to struggle without Anthony Davis (ankle) in the lineup, but James was able to top 30 points for the third time in his last four games. He notched double-digit assists for the third time in five games but committed a season-high eight turnovers in 43 minutes. After hitting just two of his 10 attempts from deep, James is now a combined 6-of-37 from three over his last six games.