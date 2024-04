James (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's Game 1 against the Nuggets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James has once again been added to the team's injury report due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, but he should be able to continue to play through the issue. He's coming off a strong showing in Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Pelicans, falling one rebound and one assist shy of a triple-double.