James (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Fantasy managers won't have much clarity after this update, as questionable tags are the norm for James. There's likely to be an update after the morning shootaround. In addition to James, Anthony Davis (shoulder) is also questionable.
