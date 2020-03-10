Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable Tuesday
James is listed as questionable for Tuesday's tilt against the Nets due to a sore left groin, Ryan Ward of Clutch Points reports.
James missed last week's victory over the Warriors with the same injury. He has played through it since, but it may have aggravated it in Sunday's victory over the Clippers. His status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Teases triple-double against Clips•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Explodes for 37•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Three boards shy of triple-double•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Notches triple-double in victory•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Playing Saturday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...