Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable Tuesday

James is listed as questionable for Tuesday's tilt against the Nets due to a sore left groin, Ryan Ward of Clutch Points reports.

James missed last week's victory over the Warriors with the same injury. He has played through it since, but it may have aggravated it in Sunday's victory over the Clippers. His status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off.

