James produced 21 points (8-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 116-115 loss to the Pacers.

James turned the ball over only once and hit a clutch bucket late in the fourth quarter that almost stood as the game-winner, but this was still a subpar performance by his standards. The future Hall of Famer struggled with an 8-for-22 mark from the field and tallied only three assists, tying his season-low mark for the second straight game. While James continues to put up strong counting stats (25.4 points, 8.8 boards and 6.2 dimes per contest), his efficiency has taken a dip this season -- he's shooting just 45.5 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from three-point range, with the first mark on pace for a career low and the latter his worst since his rookie campaign.