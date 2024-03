James provided 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block over 38 minutes during Friday's 101-94 victory over the 76ers.

While James continues to be listed on the injury report with an ankle issue, it doesn't seem to be slowing him down. Over 12 games since the All-Star break, the future Hall of Famer has averaged 27.6 points, 9.3 assists, 7.3 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.0 steals while shooting 57.7 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.