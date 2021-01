James registered 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and a block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Rockets.

James has been dealing with an ankle sprain over the last few games, but that hasn't slowed him down -- he has topped the 25-point plateau in seven of his last nine contests. James also has three double-doubles and a triple-double over that span, so it's clear the minor injury is not affecting his ability to fill the stat sheet on a nightly basis.