James (ankle) is available for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Pelicans, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. The superstar forward averaged 31.0 points, 12.5 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 37.5 minutes across his two appearances against New Orleans this season.