Lakers' LeBron James: Signs four-year contract with Lakers
James agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers on Sunday, according to his agent.
For the first time in his NBA career, James will be playing in the Western Conference, and as so many have been speculating for almost a year now, he will be moving out to Los Angeles to do so. It's somewhat surprising that James made his decision so early on in free agency, especially considering that the Lakers missed out on signing Paul George and haven't been able to acquire fellow superstar Kawhi Leonard via trade. However, it's clear that James has had his sights set on Los Angeles, whether they were ready to immediately compete for a championship or not. With that said, it's likely the Lakers will do everything in their power this offseason to turn some of their young assets like Brandon Ingram or Kyle Kuzma into elite, veteran talent via trades because James may not have many years left where he is able to produce at a superstar level.
