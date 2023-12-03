James amassed 16 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 107-97 victory over Houston.

James' acrobatic 360-degree reverse layup worked Crypto.com Arena into a frenzy at the end of the second quarter, adding yet another brilliant highlight to his massive collection of eye-opening shots throughout his career. James and Anthony Davis are performing at an extremely high level, making the Lakers a force to be reckoned with in the In-Season Tournament.