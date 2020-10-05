James had 25 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3PT, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in Sunday's Game 3 loss to the Heat.

While James salvaged a near-triple-double, it was an overall disappointing performance, as he turned the ball over eight times and made several key errors in the fourth quarter. James hit just one of his five attempts from beyond the arc, and he never appeared comfortable attacking the Heat's zone, even when switched onto Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson. Win or lose, James is a threat for a triple-double on any night, but the Lakers will need more from the MVP-runner-up in Game 4 on Tuesday.