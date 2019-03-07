Lakers' LeBron James: Surpasses record in defeat
James totaled 31 points (13-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in the Lakers' 115-99 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday. He surpassed Michael Jordan's career mark of 32,292 points on a driving layup in the second quarter.
James' expected moment in the sun came relatively early into the contest, as he put together another efficient shooting performance. The future Hall of Famer has now hit the 31-point mark in back-to-back outings, and he's cleared 30 points in three of his last five games overall while shooting at least 50.0 percent in all of those contests. However, the team remains in a free-fall, as the Lakers have now dropped four straight games to open March. James is likely to continue churning out elite-level production any time he sees a normal amount of minutes, however, so his fantasy value remains as formidable as ever for the time being.
