James recorded 27 points (12-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 114-93 victory over Denver on Thursday.

With a layup in the first quarter, James surpassed the legendary Wilt Chamberlain to move into third place on the all-time list for converted field goals. He also notched his 96th career triple-double -- and second this season -- in leading the Lakers to a comeback win. James paced the Lakers in scoring, rebounding and assists in the victory and has shown no signs of slowing down in his 18th NBA campaign. In addition to averaging 25.1 points, 7.8 boards and 7.7 assists, James has expanded his repertoire with career-best marks of 2.7 three-pointers and 40.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc.