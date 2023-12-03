James (calf) has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
There are no surprises here, as James has often been included in the injury report only to be upgraded to available shortly before tip-off. James has been excellent of late and is averaging 22.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game over his last five appearances.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Gets another questionable tag•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Records double-double in loss•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Cleared to play•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Listed as game-time call Thursday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Listed questionable once again•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Pops for 25 in win•