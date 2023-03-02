Bamba will join the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Bamba had seen just seven total minutes across his last two games but will step into the starting lineup with Anthony Davis (foot) out. In his only other two appearances with the Lakers, Bamba averaged 7.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across 19.0 minutes. the fantasy-point-per-minute monster should have plenty of opportunities to contribute Wednesday with D'Angelo Russell (ankle) and LeBron James (foot) also sidelined.