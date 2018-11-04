Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Nears triple-double off bench
Rondo had 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3PT) , 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals in Saturday's win over Portland.
While Lonzo Ball started the game at point guard, coach Luke Walton rolled with Rondo for 26 minutes, compared to just 19 for Ball. Rondo responded with one of his better all-around efforts of the season, though he did commit five fouls and four turnovers. Still, Rondo finished as a team-best plus-28.
