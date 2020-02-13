Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Production takes step down
Rondo finished with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes Wednesday in the Lakers' 120-116 overtime win over the Nuggets.
Rondo's huge game off the bench (23 points, six assists in 27 minutes) in Monday's win over the Spurs predictably proved to be an outlier, as he saw both his playing time and productivity taper off in a more competitive matchup. Unless LeBron James misses time due to an injury or sits out games for rest purposes, it's difficult to view Rondo as anything more than an assists streamer in 12-team leagues.
