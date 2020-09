Coach Frank Vogel is hopeful that Rondo (back) will be in uniform and in the rotation for Friday's Game 1 against either the Thunder or Rockets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Rondo has yet to play in the bubble, but it appears he's on the verge of a return in what will be his first competitive action since Mar. 10. Once he returns, fewer minutes will likely be in store for Quinn Cook, Dion Waiters and/or J.R. Smith.