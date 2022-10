Brown will enter the starting five for Friday's tilt with the Timberwolves, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Brown will step into a starting wing role following the news of Anthony Davis (back) sitting on Friday while Russell Westbrook (hamstring) moves to the bench. Brown played 22 and 28 minutes in his only two appearances this season and is slated to see full starters minutes given the Lakers' shallow rotation.