Chandler (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Matthew Moreno of Lakers Nation reports.

Back spasms kept Chandler out of Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, but there's at least a chance that he'll be available for the Lakers' Christmas Day matchup. If Chandler is able to give it a go against Golden State, Ivica Zubac will head back to the bench. Chandler's status will come into focus closer to tip-off.