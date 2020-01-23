Rockets' Tyson Chandler: Healthy scratch versus Nuggets
Chandler (coach's decision) didn't see the court during Wednesday's 121-105 win over the Nuggets.
Chandler was a healthy scratch while fellow backup big man Isaiah Hartenstein played four minutes off the bench. Hartenstein has been receiving the nod over Chandler of late, and even prior to that Chandler was already avoidable for fantasy purposes.
