Chandler (coach's decision) didn't see the court Tuesday in the Rockets' 125-110 win over the Hornets.

Chandler hasn't appeared in any of the Rockets' last nine games and looks bound to collect dust on the bench while he remains on the Houston roster. The organization's decision to trade Clint Capela (heel) to the Hawks following Tuesday's game signals that the Rockets are committed to running small-ball lineups featuring the 6-foot-6 P.J. Tucker as the team's starting center. The 37-year-old Chandler simply isn't a fit for that sort of style of play.