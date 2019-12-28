Rockets' Tyson Chandler: Starting Saturday
Chandler will start Saturday against the Nets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Clint Capela (heel) out, Chandler will draw the start. In his four previous starts this season, he's averaged 1.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 15.0 minutes.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.