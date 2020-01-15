Levi Randolph: Heads to Canton
Randolph has been acquired on a G League deal by the Canton Charge.
Randolph was previously on a two-way deal with the Cavs but now will settle in with the G League affiliate as he looks to make a name for himself. Look for the guard to play a sizable role with Canton as he aims to make his way back on to the NBA radar.
