Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will remain out Tuesday

Gordon (hip) has been preemptively ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon had already been ruled out for Monday's game against Miami, and the team has now clarified that he'll remain out Tuesday, as well. That will run Gordon's tally up to five consecutive absences due to a strained hip flexor, which will also keep him out of the Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. Mario Hezonja will get the start in Gordon's place Monday.